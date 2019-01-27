Cookbook reveals the secrets of the chicken salad

× Expand photo by Melissa Meske My Just Desserts owner Yvonne Campbell holds a copy of her new cookbook, “Out of the Vault Recipes.” Available for purchase at the restaurant, it is Campbell’s first published cookbook and the fourth for My Just Desserts. Three others were published during the tenure of previous owner Ann Badasch.

After selling out the first 200 cookbooks in hours, Alton’s My Just Desserts has its latest cookbook back in stock and again available to take home.

With 23 recipes inside, owner Yvonne Campbell is eager to share time-honored dishes loyal patrons have enjoyed for decades, along with never-before-released details about one of its most famous legends.

“There’s a whole page in the book dedicated to our chicken salad: ingredients, preparation tips, and so on,” Campbell said. “There’s more information on that page about it than ever shared before.”

And as for any featured recipes that are My Just Desserts originals?

“Well, we do have Mrs. Ledbetter’s Chocolate Pie, which is a recipe Ann came up with,” Campbell said.

Ann Badasch is the former owner of the eatery at 31 E. Broadway in Alton.

The cookbook was illustrated and published by Havana, Ill.-based artist David Alan Badger of High Street Studio and also features illustrations and brief histories of some of Alton’s most notable homes and buildings.

When deciding which recipes to include, Campbell said, “We just thought about recipes that people seemed to want the most, like our chicken pot pie soup recipe, which is also one of my favorites in the book. It is my favorite soup that we serve here.”

Rose Badasch, a longtime employee and Ann’s daughter-in-law, chimed in: “Some originated with My Just Desserts founder Kathy Stine, some are Ann’s, some are Yvonne’s, and there are others featured too,” she said.

“I guess you might say it is a bowl full of recipes, from those circulated through our menu to the most requested by our customers,” Campbell added.

This is Campbell’s first cookbook but the fourth for My Just Desserts. Ann Badasch published the eatery’s last cookbook in 2013 and two others before.

“Ann really inspired me to do this cookbook. She knew the public would be wanting it,” Campbell said.

As for the title, “Out of the Vault Recipes,” it came out of a discussion between Campbell and the Badasches. Campbell and Rose Badasch would end up perceiving this book coming together as a vault that had been opened, and what’s inside revealed as a kind of community collective.

One of the book’s pages reveals this in a message prepared by Campbell: “I believe this publication is a vault. A vault that records for posterity a lasting image of the special attributes of this community of Alton, recipes that come from a well-established business, images of historical architecture from a well-established, historical community. By creating this publication, we have devised a method for folks now and into the future, to enjoy these special treasures.”

The cookbook, with a price tag of $14.99, is only available through the restaurant. For more information, stop by during daily dining hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the website or call (618) 462-5881.

Reflecting on the past six months since becoming the new owner of one of Alton’s most notable corner landmarks on July 2, Campbell said enthusiastically, “The public has been awesome. We have seen new customers, and we have seen former customers keep returning. It’s those people and their appetite for what we do here that keeps My Just Desserts going. It’s been nothing but good.”

This past holiday season was extremely busy, both for Thanksgiving and Christmas, she added. Last July was also a really big month, in part because of the transition of ownership and the impact of the Deluxe Corporation Small Business Revolution presence in Alton. My Just Desserts was one recipient of marketing assistance from Deluxe.

“It’s all been a lot of hard work, and we’ve been extremely busy at times,” Campbell added. “The new spice shop addition has been very well-received as an addition to our quilted display area that people have come to know us for. All in all, the support from the community and beyond has just been great. The cookbook is yet another welcome addition here.”

