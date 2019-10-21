Cooking for the veterans

× Expand Paul Schrage (left) and Terry Wallace cook barbecue on Oct. 5 at the Granite City Elks Lodge’s Bar-B-Que for the Wounded Warrior Project at the Bellemore Village parking lot. [photos by Theo Tate]

photo by Theo Tate A customer puts money into the donation box.

The Granite City Elks Lodge’s Bar-B-Que for the Wounded Warrior Project returned on Oct. 4-5 at the Bellemore Village parking lot on Nameoki Road.

For two days, lodge members served hundreds of pork steaks and bratwursts to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project, a charitable organization that helps veterans and active-duty service members.

The event turned out to be a successful one, raising more than $6,200. The money includes a $1,000 grant.

“We’re proud of it,” said Ron Smith, an lodge member and event organizer. “We worked our butts off out there. That’s a lot of pork steaks.”

It’s the second time the Elks Lodge hosted the barbecue fundraiser. The organization started the event in 2015.

“Right now, we don’t have any plans for another one,” Smith said. “The next time, it could be like a golf tournament or something. So we’ll see what happens.”

The organizer said he was happy to have the event at an area that includes numerous shops and restaurants and a couple of schools.

“It’s the best spot, with a lot of traffic,” he said.

The Elks Lodge raised about $4,500 in its first barbecue fundraiser four years ago. Then, plans for another barbecue fundraiser were put on hold after the Wounded Warriors Project — one of the largest veterans charities in the country — was involved in controversy as two of its top executives were fired following an investigation into accusations of spending on parties, hotel and travel.

“They were wasting money on it in 2015,” Smith said. “Now (this year), we thought it was all cleared up and were ready to have it again. Somebody asked us about having one.”

This year’s fundraiser had about 20 volunteers; one of them was Terry Wallace, who helped cooked pork steaks and bratwurst on the Elks Lodge grill for two days.

“It’s just something I enjoy doing,” Wallace said.

Smith, who served in Vietnam while he was in the Army in the late 1960s, said having the fundraising event is important to him and other veterans.

“I know a lot of the guys with missing limbs and legs and arms,” Smith said. “They’re dying now. It took 40 years for them to start getting help. Their bodies are already gone. They had bad hearts and lungs, hepatitis and on and on. We think this helps a little bit.”