Cork Tree Creative receives dual recognition from St. Louis Small Business Monthly

St. Louis Small Business Monthly asks readers to nominate the best companies in the St. Louis area each month, and Cork Tree Creative was chosen as one of the “Most Reliable Companies” and the “Best Public Relations Firms” in the region. The minority-owned, full-service marketing and public relations firm was featured in the publication’s April 2020 issue for its designation as “Most Reliable” and will appear in the July 2020 edition for its designation of “Best PR firm.”

As previous recipients of both designations, Cork Tree Creative continues to provide comprehensive marketing and PR services to clients with the help of its well-versed, professional staff. Now in its 11th year of operation, the agency also provides web design, digital/Google advertising, graphic design, branding, social media management, promotional items, search engine optimization (SEO) and videography/photography.

“We are thrilled to have received the nominations from the Small Business Monthly,” said Laura Reed, chief marketing officer for Cork Tree Creative Inc. “Every day, we provide strategic and all-inclusive marketing and public relations services to businesses in all industries and of all sizes. Receiving an award for doing a job that we absolutely love is a wonderful compliment and Jan and I both are so thankful for our team of talented, hard-working staff members that really deserve the credit.”

Cork Tree Creative Inc., 105 Plaza Court in Edwardsville, is owned by Jan Carpenter and Laura Reed. They are Certified Women’s Business Enterprise ownersand Woman Owned Small Business Certified, providing marketing and public relations expertise on a national scale. Cork Tree Creative is also a past recipient of an APEX Award of Excellence, two Communicator Awards and a Hermes Creative Award. For more information, call (618) 656-7333, visit http://www. or find the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter