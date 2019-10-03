Coroner identifies driver who died after Alton crash as Cottage Hills woman

× Expand crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the identification of the female driver involved in a crash Tuesday on Illinois 140 (College Avenue) at Fosterburg Road in Alton.

The decedent, identified as Angela D. Hall-Anderson, 46, of Cottage Hills, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the Emergency Department of Alton Memorial Hospital after heroic life-saving measures were unsuccessful, Nonn said.

Preliminary autopsy results indicated the decedent did not sustain any traumatic injuries from crash. At this time preliminary autopsy findings suggest the decedent died as a result of a medical event. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs will also be performed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office. Funeral arrangements are pending with Archway Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in St. Louis.

Related story

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter