Coroner identifies girl who died in South Roxana crash

× Expand crash

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Monday identified the 6-year-old victim of a fatal crash in South Roxana.

Layla A. Williford-Mason of Wood River was the right rear seat passenger of a 2004 Nissan Altima traveling north on Illinois 111 driven by her father, Frank J. Williford, 28.

The Nissan collided with a 2002 Chevrolet full-size pickup driven by Pavel Chernyavskiy, 29, traveling southbound on Illinois 111 and turning left onto eastbound Broadway. The crash happened at approximately 6:06 p.m.

Both drivers were transported to St. Louis area hospitals for treatment. The decedent’s juvenile sibling was transported from the scene to a St. Louis area hospital. A passenger in the pickup truck, Alex E. Turner, 21, was transferred from the scene to an area hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene at 8 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Chief Investigator Kelly R. Rogers. The child was in a booster seat with a shoulder and lap belt present. Indications are that the child succumbed to internal injuries with the autopsy being performed to firmly prescribe a precise cause of death.

An autopsy is pending to aid in the death investigation, Nonn said.

The incident is being investigated by South Roxana Police Department with the assistance of the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit. Funeral arrangements were pending Monday morning.