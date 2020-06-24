Coroner identifies Godfrey fire victim

Legate

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Wednesday identified the victim discovered deceased at the scene of a residential structure fire late Saturday in Godfrey.

Nonn identified the fire victim as Robert G. Legate, 78.

Godfrey Fire Protection District and Madison County Sheriff’s Office personnel were called to Legate’s home in the 5100 block of Ray Drive in Godfrey at 11:01 p.m. Saturday. He was found in the basement of the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:59 p.m. by Coroner’s Investigator Kelsey Wofford. The Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal investigated the scene as well and no evidence of criminal activity has been found.

An autopsy to aid in the investigation of the circumstances has been performed, but results are inconclusive pending receipt of routine toxicology testing as well as carbon monoxide screening. The autopsy yielded no evidence of foul play. The decedent was identified through the use of dental records. The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Godfrey Fire Protection District, and the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal.

Funeral arrangements are the direction of Gent Funeral Home of Alton. Legate's obituary is available here.

