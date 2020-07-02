Coroner identifies pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Granite City

× Expand police

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Thursday identified a pedestrian who was struck and killed on Illinois 3 near St. Thomas Road in Granite City early Monday morning.

Ryan A. Stiles, 33, of Granite City, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:38 a.m. June 29 by Coroner’s Investigator Christopher Hartman. The incident was initially reported to authorities at 4:38 a.m.

The decedent died as the result of blunt head, chest, and abdominal trauma. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending.

The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Granite City Police Department. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Metro East Mortuary of Belleville.

