Coroner identifies victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Alton

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Monday identified an Alton man who died after a motorcycle crash Sunday evening.

Elvin D. Longstreet, 31 was the operator of a 2004 Suzuki traveling north on Washington Avenue. A 2015 Nissan sedan traveling south on Washington Avenue entered the path of the decedent’s motorcycle while turning onto eastbound Moore Street, resulting in a collision. The incident was reported to emergency dispatchers at 7:36 p.m.

Longstreet was transferred from the scene by ambulance; he was later pronounced dead in the emergency department of Alton Memorial Hospital at 8:31 p.m.

Longstreet sustained multiple traumatic injuries. Routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remained pending as of Monday morning. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The death continues to be investigated by the Coroner’s Office as well as the Alton Police Department with the assistance of the Metro East Crash Assistance Team. Funeral arrangements were pending.