Coroner partners with organization for wellness program

Nonn

Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn has partnered with 10-41, Incorporated to provide a wellness care program for personnel of the Office of Coroner and has brought staff of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Madison County Emergency Management Agency into the unique program as well.

The wellness program specializes in taking care of the caretakers who are exposed to both acute and cumulative stresses of dealing with graphic violence, tragedies involving children, and witnessing the onslaught of emotions that survivors and families of victims express during trying times in their lives.

As these professional caretakers are expected to continue their role in helping the public restore some degree of control to their lives in the midst of tragedy and carnage, a resource to aid the professionals in maintaining a sense of well-being seemed to be a good idea to Nonn.

“Day in and day out, my staff is exposed to death and all of the emotions that surround it,” he said. “We are in the midst of chaotic situations and trying to make some sense of it all and get answers to questions that need to be asked. The science of this vocation can be absolutely fascinating and interesting, but knocking on someone’s door and breaking the news that a loved one will not be coming home has no elements of scientific theory. You witness raw, unbridled painful emotions and it leaves you — at times — feeling very helpless and frustrated.”

A coroner’s conference earlier this year exposed Nonn to Tim Perry, president of 10-41, Incorporated and the value of having trained counselors and chaplains available for responders involved in the response to critical incidents. 10-41, police radio jargon for “on duty and in service,” is there to assure responders are monitored and receive proper care when needed and keeping these valuable responders on the job.

“It is common to take on depression, traumatic stress, anxiety, panic attacks, and even suicide if not dealt with properly,” said Perry, whose organization serves a multitude of public safety agencies in Illinois.

Along with the coroner personnel, 10-41, Incorporated will be available to staff members of the Emergency Management Agency and the Child Advocacy Center, as these agencies are also exposed to stressors, both directly and vicariously, ranging from the frustration of disaster victims seeking relief to hearing accounts from children of their abuse, neglect, and harm.

“It just seemed like a good idea to ensure that these valued professionals have a place to connect with counselors, chaplains, and wellness training options as well as the coroner staff,” Nonn said. “Overall, this program, with chaplains and counselors fits very well into our disaster and mass fatality planning efforts. We certainly hope that we plan for an event that never happens, but we must have the resources in place if it does.”

