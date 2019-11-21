Coroner releases preliminary autopsy information

× Expand Ashly and Vincent Maynard

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that autopsy examinations have been conducted to aid in the death investigation of a mother and son who perished after their vehicle left the road and submerged in the water on Tuesday evening at Wanda Road and Wagon Wheel Road in rural Edwardsville.

The decedents, Ashly E. Maynard, 34, and her son, Vincent L. Maynard, 7, of Wood River, were recovered in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

The autopsy examinations failed to indicate any evidence of trauma in either decedent. Similarly, the autopsy of Maynard failed to reveal any medical event that may have precipitated the incident.

Although preliminary findings indicate both decedents died as the result of drowning, no final determination will be made pending completion of routine toxicology studies.

Funeral arrangements for the Maynards are under the direction of Pitchford Funeral Home of Wood River.

Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Saturday at Roxana Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Central in Roxana. Visitation will continue from 1 p.m. until funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.