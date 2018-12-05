Coroner's Office identifies victim of fatal Godfrey collision

crash

A Jerseyville woman died in a Nov. 30 crash in Godfrey.

A representative from the Madison County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Shannon King, 43.

According to a release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, police were dispatched to a crash on West Delmar Avenue near Vollmer Lane in Godfrey. Emergency medical crews also responded. Deputies arrived and located a pickup truck and passenger car that collided. The car was traveling south and had extensive damage to all areas of the vehicle. The pickup was traveling north prior to the crash.

King was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the pickup truck, not identified in the release, was treated by paramedics.

A Sheriff’s Office crash reconstructionist investigated the crash. Witness statements and evidence at the scene revealed the passenger car traveled into northbound lane of traffic prior to the crash.

