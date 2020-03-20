Corps closes boat ramp, access area on Mississippi River

Corps of Engineers

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, has temporarily closed the Maple Island Boat Ramp in West Alton, Mo., and the Low Water Access Area in Granite City to all pedestrians, fishermen and vehicle traffic because of rising water levels.

The areas that are closed at the Rivers Project will reopen once the water level goes down; the exact date depends on river conditions.

The Mississippi River at Melvin Price Locks and Dam in East Alton is projected to crest at 24.8 feet on Sunday, 3.8 feet above flood stage.

For more information, contact Christopher Garcia at (618) 462-6979.

