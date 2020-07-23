Corvette summer: Club to host reunion at Glazebrook Park

Plans are set for Aug. 8 at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey to host the MVCA Reunion. The club was founded in 1975 by Dan Garner, past president, for Corvette owners to restore and maintain their Corvettes and socialize with other owners. The club participated in parades, high school homecomings, car shows, autocross, and MDA fundraising. Past members and current Corvette owners are invited to attend at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8 to renew old acquaintances, view memorabilia and revive the club. The reunion is part of the Dynamic Duo Car Show at Glazebrook Park; the public is invited. Information is available at (618) 946-0159 and (618) 792-1777.

