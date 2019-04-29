Cottage Hills man, 19, dies in two-vehicle crash

Howard

A 19-year-old Cottage Hills resident died after a two-vehicle crash Friday.

The Bethalto Police Department on Monday identified the victim as Terry J. Howard.

According to police, Howard was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash at 3:18 p.m. on Illinois 140 east of I-255. Three people were injured in the crash and were taken to Alton Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Illinois 140 was closed for several hours while the crash scene was investigated. Bethalto police were later notified Howard had died from his injuries.

Bethalto police investigated a second crash at 5:11 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 140 and Illinois 111. There was no report of significant injury.

“The Bethalto Police Department would like to thank the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, Wood River Police Department, Illinois Department of Transportation, Alton Memorial Ambulance, Madison County Coroner’s Office, Metro East Crash Assistance Team, Bethalto Public Works and Bethalto Star for their assistance,” a Facebook post states.

Visitation for Howard will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, 727 E. Bethalto Blvd.

