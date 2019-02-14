Cougar Career Closet helps students dress for success

× Expand Freshman Marcus Kwasa tries on a suit in SIUE’s Cougar Career Closet.

A new, free resource at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is offering students access to professional attire to boost their confidence and support their success at career fairs and other business-related opportunities.

The Career Development Center’s Cougar Career Closet is available in the Student Success Center. After hosting annual events, the demand for the closet was apparent. So the center created a year-round space.

“We are super excited to have the Cougar Career Closet permanently available for our students,” Career Development Center Assistant Director Carrie Smolar said. “Professional attire gives students increased confidence to showcase their abilities to employers and others they’re networking with, such as alumni and community members.”

The Cougar Career Closet runs entirely on donations and features dress shirts, blazers, pants, suits, shoes and accessories. Students are welcome to visit once per month. They can take two full outfits, with accessories. All items are free.

Students are invited to visit the Cougar Career Closet in preparation for the Spring Career Fair from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday, March 6-7. The Education Career Fair will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19.

The Cougar Career Closet is open during the center’s regular business hours: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Donations are welcome and can be dropped off in the Student Success Center, Room 0281.

