COUNTRY Financial donation supports Godfrey Fire Protection District

× Expand COUNTRY Financial Representative Lindsay Waters presented the $2,500 donation to Fire Chief Eric Cranmer.

COUNTRY Financial Representative Lindsay Waters announced the Godfrey Fire Protection District as a 2020 recipient of a COUNTRY Financial Operation Helping Heroes donation. Waters presented the $2,500 donation to Fire Chief Eric Cranmer to assist with the purchase of new equipment.

“I just wanted to thank the department for all that they do for the community and this donation allowed me to do that,” Waters said. “The fact that no other firefighters could be pictured at the time of my presentation because they were on call just goes to show how dedicated they are to their jobs.”

COUNTRY Financial will donate more than $3 million in 2020 to organizations and programs that support first responders, healthcare professionals and active-duty service members, supporting the company’s vision to “enrich lives in the communities we serve.”

The Operation Helping Heroes program was created in 2015 to support nonprofit events and programs that benefit active-duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, COUNTRY Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter