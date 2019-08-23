County Board member Chris Guy represents area at White House conference

× Expand Madison County Board Member Chris Guy speaks at the White House State Leadership press conference outside the West Wing on Aug. 20.

Madison County Board Member Chris Guy recently returned from a trip to the White House. Guy attended the White House State Leadership Conference on Aug. 20, where he had the opportunity to discuss issues facing Madison County. White House officials met with him and other leaders from the Midwest to discuss big issues affecting their cities and the country. This includes the opioid crisis, economic development and infrastructure.

“As they say, ‘All politics is local,’” Guy said. “I was thrilled to have the opportunity as a County Board member to discuss issues important to the Metro East at the White House. I discussed how important the Mississippi River is to our region, the fact that we are the third-largest inland port in America, and that funding for disaster recovery is a top priority.”

Guy’s trip to the White House included conversations with the Trump administration about serving the American people through shared state and federal priorities, including a visit from Vice President Mike Pence. The administration also discussed how to build disaster-resilient communities, empower communities to address national issues, and growing the county’s workforce development apprenticeship program.

“Local, state and federal leaders need to work together to expand job opportunities,” Guy said. “Our workforce development apprenticeship programs in Madison County are second to none. We have excellent programs for individuals who want to become a nurse, work in the oil industry or become a welder. I was told the administration plans to build on the progress which has been made in order to expand job opportunities.”

The conference welcomed a select group of elected officials from Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

