County Board member's death linked to heart disease

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting preliminary findings of an autopsy conducted following yesterday’s unexpected and sudden death of Madison County Board member Clint M. Jones, 44, of Maryville, who represented Madison County Board District 27.

Jones was stricken ill at home and transferred by ambulance to Anderson Hospital in Maryville. A resuscitation attempt was unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 6:07 a.m. in the emergency department.

The autopsy conducted Saturday revealed the presence of extensive coronary artery disease and the death appears to be cardiac related. Although not suspected of playing a role in the death, routine toxicological testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs remains pending at this time. A precise cause of death will be prescribed following receipt of laboratory results, review of medical records and further microscopic examination.

In a final service to his community and in accordance with his wishes, Jones’ family consented for tissue donation following his demise through Mid-America Transplant in St. Louis. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville.

