County government peers mourn loss of Clint Jones

Jones

Clint Jones, 44, of Maryville, died Friday morning at his home.

The Republican started his first term as a board member in December 2016. He served on various committees and currently served as chair of both the Facilities and Sewer committees.

“It is with great sadness we learned of Clint’s

passing,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said Jones recently suffered a mild heart attack.

“I think this is a shock for everyone,” Prenzler said.

Jones worked as the street superintendent in Maryville. He was also involved in the Kiwanis Club and other service organizations.

“Clint will be sorely missed,” Prenzler said. “His experience with the village of Maryville Public Works Department prepared him well for the County Board and as a committee chair.”

Both committees chaired by Jones were responsible for major projects. The Facilities Committee oversees all county facilities, including the $14 million jail renovation. The Sewers Committee oversees Special Services Area No. 1, a user-funded but county-managed sanitary sewer district that serves more than 5,000 customers.

Jones leaves behind a wife, Heather Mueller Jones, and three children.

“Clint was a best friend,” County Board member Chris Guy (R-Maryville) said. “He was always there when I needed him. Clint was also a mentor to me and many others.

Guy said he spent a lot of time talking about politics, family and their faith.

“His commitment to public service was second to nobody I have ever known,” he said. “Clint was very proud of his children; he adored his wife, Heather. My wife and I will cherish the time we had with him and his friendship.”