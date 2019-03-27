County launches solar grant project

A portable solar power generator

Madison County is offering grants to communities looking to energize their parks through solar power.

Community Development is announcing the availability of its new grant program, Solar Park Grant. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, is designed to assist park districts and municipal departments within the county to develop and enhance parks through solar power.

“This grant is yet another opportunity to make improvements to parks within Madison County, while also being energy-efficient,” Community Development Administrator Trudy Bodenbach said.

The grant will provide funding to solarize items such as restrooms, pavilions, scoreboards, lighting, etc.

The number of applicants and the funding request for each will determine the total number of grants awarded. The maximum amount that can be applied for is $50,000.

The grant application period is now open and eligible applicants include park districts and municipal park and recreation departments. Applications will be due no later than June 12.

There will be a scoring process and the Grants Committee will select the recipients based on the project ratings.

Contact Community Development Coordinator James Arnold at (618) 296-4247 with questions about the grant.

