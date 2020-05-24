County officials back plan to waive property tax late fees

McRae, Slusser, Michael

A special meeting of the Madison County Board was called on Friday. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a proposal by County Treasurer Chris Slusser to waive late fees for property owners who can't pay the first installment of their property taxes because of COVID-19-related financial hardships.

"I applaud Treasurer Slusser on thinking outside the box and helping to ease the burden on those who are struggling right now," said County Board member Tom McRae, who also serves on the board’s Finance Committee. "This is something our county can do to assist one another during these uncertain economic times."

The vast majority of all property taxes collected go directly to school districts.

"Before announcing my plan, I explained to them that payment delays by property owners may result in delays to the school districts as well. I spoke with the superintendents. They could not have been more understanding and supportive," Slusser said.

County Board member and Finance Committee member David Michael also supports Slusser's plan.

"My family has owned a small business for over 70 years," Michael said. "I know first-hand the struggles of small businesses who are the backbone and job creators of our economy. I'm totally supportive of waiving these late penalties on the first installment to assist our county’s small businesses and others effected by the pandemic.”

