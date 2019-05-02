Flooding imminent, county officials monitoring river level

× Expand Photo by Andrew Dobson Sandbags were prevalent the last time downtown Alton faced rising waters in May 2017. The Mississippi River is expected to crest Monday at 35.5 feet, which would eclipse that 2017 crest by just short of a foot.

Madison County officials are keeping an eye on the Mississippi River as predictions call for levels to reach more than 35 feet, bringing it to the fifth-highest crest on record.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is expected to crest at 35.5 feet Monday morning at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton. The highest crest in Alton was in 1993 at 42.72 feet and the last record crest was in May 2017 at 34.86 feet.

“Protecting our communities is a high priority,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “The levees are in better shape than they were in 2016, but we’re paying attention to flooding in low-lying areas with the river spiking up.”

Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Fulton said all local partners have been contacted to ensure that everyone is on the same page should the need arise to increase flood-fighting efforts.

“We’ve been through this before,” Fulton said. “The county is prepared for its role.”

The county’s EMA provides use of its sandbagging machine to any community needing it. The city of Alton used it to fill its muscle wall.

Weather predictions continue to call for rain during next week and concerns about rising water continue. As the Mississippi River stays above flood stage, rains can cause low-lying and interior flooding.

Prenzler said because of work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, levees within the county — Wood River Drainage and Levee System and Metro East Sanitary District — are in good shape, but there is concern for flooding in low-lying areas.

MESD Executive Director Stephen Adler said if it does not rain there isn’t a strain on the system, but when it does downpour with high river levels there is a possibility for interior flooding.

“Every drop of water that falls within the American Bottoms not absorbed through the soil runs down into Horseshoe Lake and discharges into Cahokia Creek and other streams for pumping,” Adler said.

Prenzler praised work done within MESD during the previous two years. He said water levels were lowered on Horseshoe Lake, pumps repaired and ditches cleaned out, which has prevented interior flooding problems previously experienced by residents.

He said as river levels remain high, other parts of the county could experience possible flooding as the water in the creeks and streams is unable to drain.

The county is in contact with its partners at the American Red Cross and Madison County Transit should the need arise to evacuate citizens from their homes because of fast-rising waters from flash flooding.

Adler said that one of the best ways for the county in an emergency to get information out, such as flash flooding or an evacuation would be to use Code Red.

“We will use Code Red to notify the public in an emergency,” Adler said. “Anyone living in the American Bottoms should sign up. This is the official notification system, not social media.”

Citizens can sign up for free emergency alerts issued by the county through the Code Red Alert System. In addition to receiving automated storm warning alerts to their cellphone via the option of call, text or both, they can choose to receive an email. The county can also issue boil orders, evacuation or sheltering in place recommendations to citizens via the system, but only if citizens sign up. Everyone with a cellphone has to register their telephone number, as cellphones are not included in the 9-1-1 database.

Sign up at https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/68684CD288F8 or those without internet access can call the EMA office at (618) 692-0537, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, to register.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter