County schedules Board of Review exam

Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced a Board of Review examination is scheduled later this month at the Administration Building.

The examination will determine eligible candidates for appointment to the county’s Board of Review. The board consists of three citizens appointed by the County Board, to review property assessments made by the supervisor of assessments.

Prenzler said the reason for the examination is that longtime Board of Review member Bessie Powers is retiring.

No person may serve on the Board of Review who is not qualified by experience and training in property appraisal and property tax administration. No person may serve on the board who has not passed an examination prepared and administered by the Illinois Department of Revenue to determine his or her competence to hold the office.

The Illinois Department of Revenue will administer the examination, pursuant to 35 ILCS 200/6-10 of the Property Tax Code. Examination scores are good for a period of three years from the date of the examination.

The examination will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, in the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. Application forms and information may be obtained by contacting Human Resources Generalist Bruce Cooper at (618) 296-4941. Individuals interested in taking the examination should contact Cooper by 10 a.m. the day prior to the examination to register.

