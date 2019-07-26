County seeks input on survey to identify needs for families

Madison County needs help from the community to identify needs for low-income families, households and neighborhoods.

Madison County Community Development is asking residents, business owners and customers to help identify the needs and priorities for the expenditure of federal funds. Per the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations, the county is required to conduct a needs assessment by soliciting the opinions of residents, business owners, service providers, public officials and the public.

Survey results will be used to establish goals for both the Community Development Block Grant and HOME programs. Funding priority is primarily based on community input gathered through the survey and planning process.

The survey results will be a tool used to develop the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan, a strategic plan that prioritizes the expenditures of CDBG and HOME funds that Madison County Community Development administers on behalf of HUD. As a direct result of surveys received, goals and priorities are set to establish what type of projects can be funded for the next five years.

Visit Survey Monkey to complete the survey.

For questions regarding the survey, or to request a paper survey, contact Lisa Mersinger at (618) 296-4398 or e-mail lmmersinger@co.madison.il.us.

