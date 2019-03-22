County to host e-waste recycling collection

electronic waste

Madison County is set to hold an electronic waste recycling event for all residents at the end of March in Grantfork.

Planning and Development is partnering with CJD-Ecycling, an Edwardsville recycling company, to hold the event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at the Grantfork shed entrance near Grantfork Fire Department, 210 Locust St.

Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cellphones, iPads and other tablets, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners, and more.

“Pretty much anything with a cord can be dropped off to be recycled,” said Andi Yancey, sustainability coordinator with Planning and Development. “The event allows people to dispose of recyclable electronics at no cost and keep items out of the landfill.”

All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive.

Items not allowed include light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury, including smoke detectors.

“If you’re like me, you’ve probably got items at home you don’t know what to do with,” County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

Prenzler said it’s nice the county is able to hold e-waste events in different locations throughout the county, like its household hazardous waste events.

“The event is open to all county residents, too,” he said.

Registration for the event is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait times.

The collection is part of Planning and Development’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste disposal and recycling services. For more information about residential waste services offered, visit Madisoncountyplanning.com.

