Warming centers available in Madison County

Madison County officials are warning residents to stay indoors as temperatures are expected to reach single digits and below zero this week.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency announced a list of buildings designated as warming centers for anyone in need. The agency said those centers are operating.

Here is a list for residents who need to find a warming center. 

Residents can call the 2-1-1 hotline to find out more information or visit the Madison County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page