Court institutes new procedures

× Expand Photo by Daniel Schattnik The Madison County Courthouse in Edwardsville

The Third Judicial Circuit issued the following statement Monday about the coronavirus outbreak:

Out of an abundance of caution in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Third Judicial Circuit is instituting the following procedures for the following dockets, with the exception of emergent or timely matters, in an attempt to protect everyone who frequents our courtrooms:

1. All Case Management and status dockets scheduled for March, 2020, are to be continued by the assigned judges without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

2. All Tuesday IV-D (child support) dockets scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

3. All compliance dockets for DUI and DVAC court scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

4. All Probate and Landlord-Tenant cases scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges without the necessity of either party filing a motion to continue and the parties are directed not to appear.

5. All Petitions to Revoke and Bond Preliminary hearings scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges.

6. All Traffic appearance dockets scheduled for the next 30 days are to be continued by the assigned judges.

7. All weddings and civil unions in the next 30 days will continue to be performed but shall be limited to the two individuals being married or joined in a civil union. Couples should not bring friends or family to attend.

8. All civil and criminal motion dockets or settings that are scheduled for the next 30 days shall be continued by the assigned judges in the event of an agreement to do so by the parties. In the event an agreement to continue cannot be obtained, or cannot be conducted by email, video or telephonic means, such motions will proceed at the discretion of the assigned judge with necessary precautions.

9. The Madison County Detention Home is suspending all visits until further notice. Non-essential personnel will be denied access to the facility to ensure the health and safety of their clients.

10. Probation and Court Services will meet the needs of their clients but will be reducing in-person contacts by using email, video or telephonic means.

The court will continue to conduct hearings on essential or timely matters if the presentment of a motion or petition cannot be conducted remotely by email, video or telephonic means. In such an event, at these proceedings, parties are required to remain seated at counsel table and maintain safe distance between themselves, other counsel and courtroom personnel at all times.

Many of our dockets present unique challenges and issues. With that in mind, the presiding judges are afforded discretion to address issues not covered by this order as he or she deems appropriate under the circumstances.

The Clerk of the Circuit Court is to notify all parties of record.

It is further ordered that this order be filed in the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Madison County, Illinois and that said order be made available to the members of the bar and public.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter