Court to develop domestic violence outreach program

The Third Judicial Circuit has received a grant from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice to create a domestic violence services outreach program.

Self-represented litigants throughout Madison County will be provided with current information, resources, and procedures to guide them through domestic violence issues. In addition, the grant will fund two part-time positions dedicated to assisting at the order of protection and stalking and civil no contact dockets.

Self-Represented Litigants Coordinator Angela Wille will manage the grant with the supervising judge of the Family Division, Associate Judge Maureen Schuette.

“As we continue to live in these unprecedented times due to COVID-19, it is imperative that self-represented litigants be aware of services and assistance provided,” Schuette said.

“Continuing to provide assistance and services to victims of domestic violence remains a top priority,” Chief Judge William Mudge said. “This grant will allow us to continue to provide victims of domestic violence with resources at a level consistent with their needs.”

The circuit was previously awarded a grant in 2019 to create and facilitate a pilot family law mediation program for divorce and family cases involving two self-represented litigants.

