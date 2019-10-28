CPA, County Board member announces bid for county auditor

Michael

With a strong accounting background and executive-level financial experience, David Michael, a lifelong resident of Highland, announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination to become the next Madison County auditor.

Michael, 32, is an accounting professor and member of the Madison County Board representing District 4. Prior to joining the academic arena, Michael spent more than five years as the top financial officer and vice president of development at Father McGivney Catholic High School in Glen Carbon. He still retains the duties as the school’s lead financial officer on a part-time basis. Michael graduated with highest honors, earning Bronze Tablet status from the University of Illinois with his bachelor in accountancy. He continued his studies at the U of I, where he earned his master in accountancy and subsequently passed the CPA exams. He continues to be a registered CPA in the state of Illinois.

“It’s my vision to bring nonpartisan and nonpolitical leadership to the County Auditor’s Office,” he said. “In Accounting, there are no ‘Republican’ or ‘Democrat’ transactions in the general ledger. There are only numbers, and numbers don’t lie and don’t have partisan beliefs. That’s how I am going to run the Auditor’s Office. It is the only way I have ever known as a professional certified public accountant,” Michael said.

Instead of pursuing a traditional career in the public accounting industry, he opted to use his abilities to work with a local nonprofit.

“Establishing and building Father McGivney Catholic High School for our community was my passion and life’s work for much of my early career,” Michael said. “It has been a blessing for me to watch the school grow from 19 students to almost 240 in just 7 years since we opened in 2012.”

Michael spent the earliest part of his career as an external auditor with a large public accounting firm in its Chicago office. He came back to Highland to help Father McGivney get off the ground and team up with his parents in running his family’s business, Michael’s Restaurant. Michael’s family has owned the iconic restaurant in Highland since 1941 when it was just a small tavern, restaurant, and bowling alley. Since then, the family moved the restaurant to its current location in 1956 and has expanded the building several times. The restaurant is owned and operated by Michael’s parents, Gaye and Susan; it was passed down the generations by Guy and Joann Michael and Bill and Vera Michael before them.

Outside of his professional work, Michael has spent extensive time serving in Uganda, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Haiti. In 2013, he launched a successful campaign to build a well next to a school for disabled children in Gonaives, Haiti, and in 2014, he spent the summer teaching English at a school in a rural village in western Uganda. He’s also spent over a year throughout Central America teaching English and learning Spanish.

“Working to improve others’ lives, especially in developing countries, has always been very important to me. It’s all about service and putting other people’s needs above your own. It’s not an easy thing to do in this day and age, but every chance I get I try to live out that calling to serve others,” Michael said. “This is a big reason why I am hoping to win the public’s trust to become the next county auditor. This would be an exciting way to use my accounting expertise to serve the taxpayers of Madison County and ensure every dollar of their money is spent appropriately.”

Michael also serves as the chairman of the Diocesan Pastoral Council for the Catholic Diocese of Springfield in Illinois. He was appointed to represent the Alton deanery on the council in 2016 and was elected chairman by unanimous approval in the spring. Michael and his wife also serve as catechists at their local parish in Highland, where they enjoy being on the parish’s RCIA team. He is a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Highland Moose Lodge.

Residents can keep up with Michael’s campaign via his website at DavidMichaelforAuditor.com. A Campaign Kickoff Fundraiser is planned in support of Michael’s efforts to become the next county auditor on Nov. 21 at Michael’s Restaurant in Highland from 5-7 p.m. All are welcomed to attend.

The announced Democratic candidate is East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood. The primary for next year's general election will be March 17, 2020.

