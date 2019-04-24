Cranmer to head village project

Cranmer

After helping kick off Alton’s Crime Free Multi-Housing initiative last summer, former Building and Zoning Director Gary Cranmer will begin his new position as East Alton’s code enforcement officer on May 1.

Cranmer will help the village to implement an effort similar to, if not the same as, Alton’s program.

“This is still in the planning stages,” East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood says. “This will be crime-free housing in some form. We just have to make sure we are all on the same page. We believe this is an important tool to keep our village safe.”

The Crime Free Multi-Housing program, first formed in 1992 in Arizona, was created to reduce nuisance and criminal activity in rental housing. Granite City already had the program in place last year, and when an Alton study revealed that half of the city’s residential units were rentals (“Anything above 25 percent is problematic,” Cranmer says), and that the majority of felony crimes occurred on or near those properties, Mayor Brant Walker pushed to get the program up and running.

Violations such as trash in yards, a history of neighbor complaints and illegal activity result in mandatory evictions in a “zero tolerance” atmosphere. While productive (thousands of citations have been issued in Alton, and a new addendum required by the city has been put into place for renters), it has also been controversial, with some city landlords fully behind the effort and others vehemently opposed.

Silkwood says he is confident that crime rates in East Alton are higher among renters as opposed to homeowners, but also stresses that a definitive study still has to be done to determine how vital and aggressive a program will need to be.

“That is what Gary will be doing,” he says. “This is a long process, and we need to make sure the police chief, the lawyers and the trustees are on the same page. There will be plenty of meetings; educating the public is important.

“What this will look like we just don’t know yet, but I know what we want, and that is a community where you have to follow the law to live here.”

After retiring from the Alton Police Department following a 22-year career, Cranmer moved to Building and Zoning to focus on the new effort.

“Gary, who is an East Alton resident, was also working (as a police officer) for the village, covering some shifts part time,” Silkwood says. “The trustees and I had been following the program, and Gary had heard that (East Alton Building and Zoning Director) Roger Werts was retiring. We had a conversation; I was impressed by the work he has been doing. It fit an opening and a need that we had.”

In his new position, Cranmer will enforce code violations while overseeing the Building and Zoning Department.

“Aggressive code enforcement is needed. There are a lot of trash issues, derelict vehicles, overcrowding in rental properties ... it’s the same situation as Alton, just on a smaller scale,” he says.

Cranmer’s role as a police officer also frees him up to do more than just document offenses.

“Here, I can make arrests,” he says. “I will have the support of the building and zoning department as well as the police department. Everyone will be working hand in hand.”

Cranmer also says he is grateful to retiring administrator Werts, who he says has been proactive with gathering preliminary information.

“He has done a phenomenal job with keeping stellar records,” he says. “He has done a lot of work with identifying landlords in the village, which really helps me to take it from there.”

Silkwood emphasizes the village will keep its residents informed and involved as the process moves along.

“Once we get this ball rolling, I know landlords and tenants will have questions, and I want to make sure we have the answers to give them,” he says.

Getting the Crime Free Multi-Housing program implemented in East Alton is expected to take several months. The initiative will also include a mandatory, one-day seminar for landlords to receive their certification into the program.

