Credit union’s board names new president and CEO

Bicanic

Midwest Members Credit Union announced its Board of Directors elected Executive Vice President Louis Bicanic III to succeed Gregory L. Lyons as president/CEO, effective Sept. 30.

Lyons, who has served the credit union in various roles since 1996 and as president/CEO since January 2012, announced his retirement as president/CEO effective Sept. 30.

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to elect Louis as our next president/CEO,” said Gerard Jacquin, chairman of the Board of Directors. “Louis is a strong, results-driven leader committed to serving our 17,500 members and employees. This announcement is the successful culmination of our succession plan to select the best leader for our credit union. Louis has worked closely with the Board of Directors during his seven years with the credit union and we look forward to what he can bring to the credit union as president/CEO.”

“I am honored to be named the next president/CEO of Midwest Members Credit Union and want to thank both Gerard and the Board of Directors for the confidence they have placed in me to lead this strong credit union,” Bicanic said. “I welcome working with our entire staff to continue the growth of our credit union.”

