Credit union’s dress-down initiative boosts Leaps of Love

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $770 in June to benefit Leaps of Love.

GCS Credit Union focuses on giving back to the community and caring for the credit union’s members. One way GCS gives back to the community is with the monthly jeans program, Casual for a Cause. Staff are able to make a monthly donation to a local charity or organization and in return wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During June, GCS staff donated to Leaps of Love. This organization has a passion for families dealing with childhood brain tumors and late effects of childhood cancer. They strive to engage with these families by offering hope, strength and encouragement through retreats, events and outings.

Leaps of Love depends on volunteers and is looking for people to join in the support of survivors and their families who battle this disease every day. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Leaps of Love at (618) 410-7212 or at info@leapsoflove.org. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

