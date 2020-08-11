Credit union awards scholarships to high school graduates

1st MidAmerica Credit Union awarded $1,000 scholarships to high school graduates Grace Sharich, Tyler Gilbert, Megan Bachman, Kathleen Tierney and Aslyn Keith.

Sharich is a graduate of Jersey Community High School. She plans to attend University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign to pursue a chemistry degree. Gilbert, a graduate of Roxana High School, plans to attend Illinois College and earn a degree in sociology. Bachman is a graduate of Southwestern High School. She plans to earn a degree in art with a teacher certification from Murray State University. Tierney, an East Alton-Wood River High School graduate, plans to attend Illinois State University to earn a degree in bilingual/bicultural elementary education. Keith is a graduate of Alton High School. She plans to attend Indiana State University to study biology.