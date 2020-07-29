Credit union employees support diaper bank

GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $705 in July to benefit the No Child Wet Behind Diaper Bank.

GCS Credit Union focuses on giving back to the community and caring for its members. One way GCS gives back to the community is with its monthly jeans program, Casual for a Cause. Staff are able to make a monthly donation to a local charity or organization and in return wear jeans to work on Fridays and Saturdays.

During July, GCS staff donated to the diaper bank. This diaper bank, a Soup-N-Share program that provides disposable diapers to low-income families with infant to toddler-age children in Madison County. This donation will help eliminate emotional issues with mothers and prevent babies from serious health problems, including diaper rash, urinary tract infections, skin infections and oral-fecal contamination.

Unfortunately, families cannot use their SNAP (food stamps) or WIC benefits to purchase diapers and need help from the community to continue to live their day-to-day lives. For information about the diaper bank, contact Soup-N-Share at (618) 709-7010 or visit soupnshare.org to make an online donation. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

