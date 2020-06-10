Credit union lends hand to 10 organizations

GCS Credit Union is giving back to the community with the Giving CommUNITY Support Project. GCS chose 10 agencies to give back to during these challenging times.

“Credit unions believe in the people helping people philosophy, and during the COVID-19 pandemic we strive to lift up our community,” a press release states.

Because the pandemic has put many communities in financial binds, GCS has donated $20,000 to organizations whose mission includes providing food assistance to families in need. The 10 agencies that have received a contribution from GCS Credit Union are Collinsville Food Pantry, Community Care Center, Southwestern Pack-a-Sack Program, Twigs, Glen-Ed Pantry, Collinsville Area Meals on Wheels, Soup-n-Share Outreach Program, Puentes de Esperanza, The O’Fallon Community Food Pantry and Crisis Food Center.

“This gift will provide 2,000 children with a lunch this summer,” said Lisa Guilliams, the chief dreamer of Twigs in Granite City.

For more information about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter