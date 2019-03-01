Credit union offers free seminar for first-time homebuyers

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

1st MidAmerica Credit Union will present a free seminar for first-time homebuyers at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at 731 E. Bethalto Drive off Illinois 140 in Bethalto.

The seminar will include presentations from Ali and Travis Tarrant of Tarrant and Harman Real Estate, Randall Morris of RJK Appraisals and Gary Hoggatt Jr., vice president of mortgage services at 1st MidAmerica Credit Union.

Attendees will learn what the process of buying a house is like, what the appraisal process includes, and types of mortgages and funding available to those in the market.

All are welcome at this informative seminar, but space is limited. Call (618) 258-3168, ext. 1459, or email RSVP@1stMidAmerica.org to reserve your seat.

The seminar is the first in the credit union’s 2019 seminar series. As part of 1st MidAmerica’s commitment to financial education, seminars throughout the year cover topics such as retirement income planning, Social Security, and improving credit. All seminars are free to the public. Visit the website for future seminar dates.

