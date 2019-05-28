Credit union to host free document-shredding event

× Expand document shredding

1st MidAmerica Credit Union will host a free shred event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8, at the Wood River branch, 1795 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Residents can securely dispose of personal, sensitive documents at this free event.

1st MidAmerica Credit Union is a nonprofit financial cooperative that serves more than 68,000 members through 12 branches in Illinois and Missouri, with a mission of exceeding member expectations. Membership is open to residents of 30 counties in Central Illinois and one county in Western Missouri.

For more information, visit the website.

