Crews reopen lane southbound from Clark Bridge

Drivers who use U.S. 67 from Illinois into Missouri should be aware that crews have reopened one southbound lane from the Clark Bridge. Only one lane still remains open on the northbound Route 67 lanes. Crews will continue to work and make the full switch to two lanes open in both directions.

All lanes northbound and southbound are expected to reopen by noon today (Tuesday).

Southbound lanes from the Clark Bridge were closed because of flooding on March 27. All lanes shifted to one-lane traffic in each direction on the northbound lanes shortly after.

