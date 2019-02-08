Alton woman pleads guilty to attempted murder

Rosenthall

An Alton woman pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of attempted murder.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons offered his thanks to the Alton Police Department for its quick action in helping to save the victims’ lives and bringing the attacker to justice.

Lettie B. Rosenthall, 62, was charged June 4 with two counts of attempted first degree murder (Class X felony), one count of home invasion (Class X), one count of aggravated domestic battery (Class 2), and one count of aggravated battery (Class 2).

Rosenthall entered one of the victim’s homes and stabbed the victim, leaving the victim with an evisceration wound to the stomach and stabbing the other about the back and groin area. The victims were a 40-year-old man and 48-year-old woman.

Witnesses say Rosenthall left the home with two knives in hand and said, “I just killed them.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Heischmidt secured a guilty plea from the defendant.

Rosenthall was paroled in August 2017 after being convicted in 1993 of murder in East St. Louis and sentenced to 50 years in prison, according to court records and the Illinois Department of Corrections website.

