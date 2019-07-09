Police identify homicide victim as Granite City boy, 15

× Expand police

The Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad identified the victim of a fatal shooting Monday night in Madison as a Granite City teenager.

Omarion D. Coleman, 15, of the 1300 block of Edwardsville Road, was one of three people struck by gunfire at about 7:30 p.m. in the 1500 block between Fourth and Fifth streets. The two other individuals received non-life-threatening injuries; they were identified as males, age 16 and 21.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was requested to assist with the investigation. Squad members thoroughly investigated all available leads to solve this crime. Through the investigation, the squad was able to identify two suspects responsible for this incident.

On Tuesday, the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Special Response Team located and apprehended one person of interest for the major case squad. Later the same day, the major case squad located and apprehended the second suspect. Both individuals are in police custody, pending formal charges.

"The major case squad would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family," a Facebook post states.

Investigators will present the facts of this case to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Thursday, and are withholding the suspects' identity until then.

