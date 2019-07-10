Siblings charged in Granite City teen's shooting death

Torrion and Corion Mosley

Two Madison men were charged Wednesday by the Madison County state's attorney for the killing of a 15-year-old and the shooting of two other young men.

The shooting happened at about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street. The three were shot, which led to the death of Omarion Coleman, 15, of Granite City.

One of the suspects, Torrion Mosley, was taken into custody after a nearly 8-hour stand off at his home in the 1500 block of Fifth Street. The regional Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Special Response Team took him into custody after he refused to exit the residence.

The Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad was activated and began its investigation. While searching further in the area, a detective found the second suspect, Corion Mosley, hiding within a few blocks of the scene. He was taken into custody.

The two, who are siblings, are 21 years old and reside in the 1500 block of Fifth Street in Madison. They were each charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, two counts each of aggravated battery with a firearm, and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. They face a possible maximum sentence of life in prison.

Their bail is set at $1 million each.

"The Major Case Squad wants to thank and credit the citizens of Madison who willingly came forward and provided valuable information during the investigation of this tragedy," a press release states. "Their assistance brought this investigation to a rapid successful conclusion.

"Finally, we all wish to express our condolences to the family of young Omarion. This was senseless violence and heartbreaking for his family and friends."

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter