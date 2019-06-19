Alton man faces theft, gun and obstruction charges

Charges have been filed against a 61-year-old Alton man for six counts of criminal activity.

William E. Miller III was charged this Wednesday with 2 counts of Class 2 unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, Class 3 theft over $500, Class A theft under $500, and 2 counts Class 4 obstructing justice.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police. On or about Nov. 7-9, 2016, Illinois State Police received a report that multiple firearms and ancient artifacts were taken from a residence in Greene County. Those items were subsequently possessed by William E. Miller in Alton at a time when Miller knew or should have known that the items were in fact proceeds of a theft.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set Miller’s bail at $85,000. If convicted he could face probation or up to 3–7 years for the unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, 2-5 years for theft over $500.00, 1-3 years for obstructing justice.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.