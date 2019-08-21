Alton man fires gun while under the influence, South Roxana police say

McClure

An Alton man is facing a felony charge after firing a pistol in South Roxana while he was intoxicated, police said Wednesday.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said the South Roxana Police Department responded to a shots-fired call near the Casey’s General Store at 2:08 a.m. Monday.

Within minutes of the suspected gunfire, a South Roxana officer was able to locate Eian McClure, 25, of Alton, in the area of the alleged gunshot. A 9-mm pistol was recovered from McClure. Police arrested him without incident.

McClure admitted to being intoxicated at the time of the incident and lying to the police officer about having a gun on his person.

Documents revealed McClure has a valid firearm owners identification card and a conceal-carry certification.

The case was presented to the Madison County Sates Attorney’s Office for review of charges. McClure was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony, with a bond set at $25,000. The charging document states McClure endangered residents of the Broadway Place Apartments.

