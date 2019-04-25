Alton man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

Bell

An Alton man pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of criminal sexual assault.

The Alton Police Department received a report of sexual contact with a minor younger than 13, committed by Randal E. Bell, 58, on Nov. 20, 2017, and opened an investigation, assisted by the Madison County Child Advocacy Center.

During the investigation, authorities learned Bell had previously been convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child in Macoupin County and was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Bell pleaded guilty in front of Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who sentenced him to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He will be serving 15 years for each count, to be served consecutively, and Bell must serve 85 percent of that sentence. After serving this sentence, Bell faces a mandatory supervised release term of three years to life.

This plea agreement was reached after consultation with the family and the now adult victim of the Macoupin County case. This plea agreement will ensure that Bell will be incarcerated until he is over the age of 80 and the child victim will not have to testify in open court.

“The horribly disturbing acts of this defendant violated the trust and sanctity of his victims,” State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons said. “This vile person must be locked behind bars and kept there so he can no longer victimize the innocent or inflict any more harm. This sentence does just that.”

Gibbons also thanked assistant state’s attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Ali Foley with the Children’s Justice Division and Alton Police Department officers for their work that resulted in the case’s successful resolution. He also thanked the Department of Children and Family Services and the Madison County Child Advocacy Center for their continued efforts in maintaining the safety of all the children of Madison County.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter