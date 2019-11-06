Alton police apprehend suspect shortly after armed robbery

Hinton

An Alton man is facing an armed robbery charge after allegedly pointing a replica gun at employees of an Alton convenience store.

Sulaimon E. Hinton, 25, of the 2200 block of Country Club Drive Alton, is in police custody and was charged Wednesday with armed robbery. Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set bail at $250,000.

Police say at approximately 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified an armed robbery just took place at the Hit & Run Food Store, 2345 State St.

A Hit & Run employee provided a description of a suspect who had just robbed them. It was later learned this lone suspect pointed what was believed to be a handgun at three employees of the store and fled after stealing cash from the store. The charging document describes the weapon as a metal replica handgun and states Hinton took $279 from the store.

An employee was also able to provide the Alton Police Department the last known direction the suspect had fled.

Alton Police Patrol Sgt. Jason Cole, who was nearby when this armed robbery was reported, immediately began checking the area for the suspect and quickly located him fleeing on foot from the Hit & Run Food Store. This suspect was detained without further incident, at the entrance to the Landing at Belle Meadows apartment complex in the 3200 block of Belle Street, after this suspect was trying to flee into the apartment complex.

Additional investigation was conducted and this suspect was positively identified as the person who just robbed the employees at the Hit & Run Food Store. No physical injuries were reported.

“This was a fantastic job by the Hit & Run employees, who were able to quickly report this incident, and provide a good description of the suspect, after just experiencing a very terrorizing act,” Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a press release. “Additionally, since Sgt. Jason Cole was nearby when this robbery was reported, he was able to locate and detain the suspect within one minute of this robbery being reported to the Alton Police Department.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based on probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

