Alton police arrest homicide suspect

Searles

An Alton man has been charged in the shooting death of another Alton man that occurred in the 3100 block of Paul Street just after midnight Tuesday.

Upon police arrival, the victim, 26-year-old Anthony L. Burgess, was found lying on the ground with obvious gunshot wounds. Responding officers provided immediate aid and Burgess was taken via ambulance to a local hospital, where he was treated and later died.

The Alton detectives who responded to the scene worked diligently and were able to determine that this incident was a result of domestic issues between two witnesses, not a random act.

Investigators identified Reginald L. Searles, 24, of Alton, as the suspect. At approximately 8:30 a.m., Searles was taken into custody by Alton police, and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged him with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon Tuesday afternoon. The warrant was signed by Judge Richard Tognarelli. Searles was being held without bond at the Alton jail on Tuesday afternoon.

“This murder makes two young men dead in Alton within the last two weeks because of altercations about past domestic issues with other people,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “It’s a shame our young people can’t come up with ways to deal with their problems that don’t involve violence. We have to do better to end these senseless deaths.”

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Searles was convicted of burglary on Oct. 15, 2012, in Madison County, according to a court document.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter