Alton police encourage victims of AMS teacher to speak out

In the wake of the arrest of an Alton Middle School teacher for alleged sexual assault, at least two more victims have come forward with allegations, and Alton police are encouraging any other victims to come forward as well.

William C. Ingersoll, 51, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse on May 22 after a former Alton School District student reported an alleged sexual relationship with the AMS teacher that occurred from 1998 to 2000. Alton police said Wednesday that at least two more individuals have come forward to report inappropriate sexual relations with the teacher since his arrest.

At the time of his arrest, there was no obvious indication other individuals had been victimized by Ingersoll, police said. With that in mind, they are encouraging anyone who may be a victim of Ingersoll to come forward and tell their story.

“As I said before, no trusted adult should take advantage of their position to cultivate a sexual relationship, especially with a child," Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. "My detectives are the best around, and I want anyone with an experience with this man, or anyone else, to know it is safe to tell their story to us.”

Anyone who would like to initiate a report with the Alton Police Department about an encounter with Ingersoll, or any other suspect, can respond in person to Alton Police Headquarters, 1700 East Broadway in Alton, or contact detectives by telephone at 618-463-3505 extension 634.