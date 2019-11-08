Alton police execute drug-related search warrant

Burnett and Robinson

In the afternoon hours of Friday, the Alton Police Department, with the assistance of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) Special Response Team, executed a drug-related search warrant at 515 Ridge St., Apartment C.

This was as a result of a drug-related investigation that occurred when the community began providing tips about this residence and Alton Police Department officers began noticing suspected drug activity occurring.

The information and facts obtained during the investigation were presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office, as well as to a Madison County judge, who authorized the execution of this search warrant.

As a result of the investigation, the following people were charged:

Eric K. Robinson, 38, whose last known address was in the 5500 block of Davidson in St. Louis, Mo. was charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while within 500 feet of a church. Robinson’s bond has been set at $150,000. Eric Robinson is not in custody. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Eric Robinson is asked to call the Alton Police Department or the anonymous tip line at (618) 465-5948.

Anthony G. Burnett, 37, whose last known address was in the 100 block of W. 15th St. in Alton, was charged with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while within 500 feet of a church. Burnett’s bond has been set $75,000. Burnett was taken into custody shortly after the search warrant was executed and is in custody at the Alton Police Department.

Additional charges are possible and additional information obtained during this search warrant will be presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office at a later time.

“The Alton Police Department would like to thank the community for continuing to provide information to the Alton Police Department and are aware that we can make a positive impact while working together,” Deputy Chief Marcos Pulido said in a press release.