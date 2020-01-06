Alton police investigate suspicious death

× Expand police

The Alton Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Highland Avenue.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in reference to a welfare check of the resident. The initial responding officer observed a deceased male inside the residence. The deceased male has been determined to be the resident of the house. Police did not identify the man, citing ongoing notifications to his family.

Alton Police Department detectives, all of whom are current members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, are investigating the death as suspicious. They are being assisted by numerous Alton Police Department administrative and patrol officers, all of whom are either current or past investigators with the Major Case Squad. They are currently conducting interviews, collecting evidence, and following up on all available leads. The Madison County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police crime scene unit are assisting the Alton Police Department in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this suspicious death is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505. The department has an anonymous tip line, (618) 465-5948, where information can be shared. Tips may also be provided via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter accounts.

