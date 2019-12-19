Alton police investigation leads to search of alleged drug house

Brown

The Alton Police Department and members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) once again conducted a drug-related search warrant at an Alton residence. The search warrant execution was conducted Thursday at 707 Sering Ave. during the early morning hours.

The search warrant was the result of an investigation conducted by the Alton Police Department’s Narcotics Division. That investigation has resulted in criminal charges against Henry Haywood Brown, 37, who resides at the Sering Avenue residence.

Brown was located at the residence during the search warrant operation. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department and has been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with:

Four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 500 feet of a church

Armed habitual criminal

Armed violence

Four counts of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon

Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm

Unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance while within 500 feet of a church

Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set the total bond for all charges at $1 million.

This investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be sought at a later date.

“This was another example of the outstanding work performed by the Alton Police Department, while partnering with the community, after receiving information related to this investigation,” Deputy Police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a press release.

The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact the anonymous tip line at (618) 465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless found guilty.

